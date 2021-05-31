RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen set Immigration office on fire in Abia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have attacked the Abia Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, setting the office on fire.

File Photo of a house on fire.
File Photo of a house on fire Pulse Ghana

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Godwin Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Ogbonna, however, said he had yet to get details of the attack on the facility, situated at the Ubakala axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“It probably happened Saturday night. I do not have details about the incident, the time it happened and extent of damage yet but no casualty was recorded.

“I tried to go to the office from my house on Bende Road, Umuahia today (Sunday) but the whole road was blocked so I went back home.

“I hope I would be able to find my way to the office Monday to see things for myself and ascertain what was damaged,” Ogbonna said.

NAN reports that unidentified gunmen have sustained attacks on Federal Government’s facilities in Abia in the last one month, killed some operatives and left many with gunshot injuries.

The list of the facilities included at least eight police formations and offices of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Independent National Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, palpable fear and tension now pervade the state, especially Umuahia, ahead of Monday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill Jonathan’s ex-aide, Ahmed Gulak in Imo

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome