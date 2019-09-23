The kidnapping which happened at night was carried out following a tip-off from one of the occupants in the bus, who disguised as a passenger as gathered by NAN.

The passengers of the commercial bus were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

They were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts were yet to made with the family members of the victims.

The Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro, told NAN that the total number of the victims has not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people, who were kidnapped until we get feed back from our officers.

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Odoro said.

The PPRO, however, in a text message later sent to NAN, confirmed that four of the victims had been rescued.

Odoro called on the people of the state to pomptly report any suspected movement to the police.