The attack occurred at about 3pm around Katari village on Monday, April 29, 2019 and resulted to the death of one person.

According to NAN, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, revealed that the attackers in a Land Cruiser Jeep, kidnapped the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Muhammad Abubakar and his daughter while his driver was shot dead.

“Today April 29, we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna -Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles and in the process the driver of the jeep was shot dead.

“While the occupants, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan, Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station.”

Sabo said that the two wounded victims were returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film.

“At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to the station,” he added.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“The Command will not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

“The hoodlums are only testing our collective will and we cannot relent.”

ALSO READ: Over 1 million killer patent medicine stores exist in Nigeria - Marwa

Sabo disclosed that a combined teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces, mobile policemen and Operations Yaki operatives were mobilized immediately to the area with a view to combing the bushes for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals.