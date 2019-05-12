On the night of Friday, May 10, 2019, some armed men reportedly attacked Wagini village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed one person, injured three others and set many houses on fire.

One of the victims who spoke to Channels about the attack said the gunmen stormed the village around 11:30 pm.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically and set houses, cars and other properties of residents ablaze.

Earlier on Friday, some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) had reportedly killed suspected bandit known as ‘Yansakai’ at the famous Wagini market in Batsari. This according to the victim that spoke to Channels TV was responsible for the attack.

However, Katsina State Police Command and the government has yet to confirm the incident.

In a similar development, insurgent group, Islamic State reportedly launched a fresh attack in Borno State as the group claimed to have killed 11 soldiers.

The group announced the alleged killing of the soldiers via Amaq, its news agency, on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

According to the information, the insurgent group said it killed 11 soldiers and left many injured at a barracks in Gajiganna local government area of Borno state.

The group also released pictures of burnt barracks and dead bodies which it claimed were those of soldiers, TheCable reports