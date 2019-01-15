A village head and a spiritual leader were two of the 26 people who were killed during attacks in Warwana, Tabkin Kwasa and Dutsi villages in Gandhi district, Rabah local government area of Sokoto State on Sunday, January 13, 2018.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the gunmen invaded the villages on motorcycles and opened fire on residents on Sunday evening.

The traditional ruler of Goronyo, Muhammadu Aliyu, disclosed that some of those killed included the village head and Chief Imam of Tabannin Gera.

"The attackers were not the usual bandits who used to attack us, kidnap people or rustle animals," he said.

He said the attacks have forced residents out of the area because of the threats of bandits who have kidnapped scores of people and received at least N100 million in ransom in the past two years.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Murtala Mani, told Daily Trust that additional reinforcement has been deployed to the affected areas to apprehend the attackers.

State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, visited the affected areas on Monday to offer condolences.