Gunmen kill one person, steal 9 cows in Plateau

In Plateau Suspected gunmen kill one person, steal 9 cows

The Plateau state police spokesman said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Kangan community of Jos South Local Government Area.

Suspected herdsmen have killed one person and rustled nine cows in Jos, Plateau state, according to DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Police Command in the state.

Suspected herdsmen have killed one person and rustled nine cows in Jos, Plateau state, according to DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Police Command in the state.

He said this while confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

Tyopev said the cows belonged to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, Benjamin Kwashe.

The police image maker said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Kangan community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

“Today, at about 7a.m, we received information that nine cattle, belonging to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos were rustled by men suspected to be herdsmen.

ALSO READ: Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladi

“In the process, one Adamu Dung, 46, vigilante in the area was shot and killed by the rustlers,” he said.

The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Bingham University Hospital, Jos.

He also said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the suspects for prosecution.

