Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG Chairman

He said that police received the report of the attack at about 4:30 pm of Saturday, May 1, and immediately moved to the scene of the incident.

The police spokesman said that the victims were attacked at Eruku, a border community between Kwara and Kogi States.

According to Aya, both Akeweje and Kolawole were travelling back to Egbe from Kwara State when they were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The whereabouts of the abducted Kolawole is unknown as at the time of this report while his abductors are yet to call.