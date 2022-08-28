RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill hotel owner, 2 others in Ebonyi community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, owner of Galaxy Hotel and two others in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.

Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia. [PM News]
Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia. [PM News]

He said that although the command was aware of the incident, it had yet to get full details of it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked the hotel on Thursday night.

A resident of the area, Mr Igwe Nwokorie told NAN that the gunmen came on a motorbike.

”They came with arms and entered into the hotel, and then we started hearing gunshots from there.

”Three persons including the owner of the hotel were found dead after the attack,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Use Jonathan's style of negotiation to end strike - ASUU tells Buhari

Use Jonathan's style of negotiation to end strike - ASUU tells Buhari

Gov Yahaya mourns Emir of Funakaye

Gov Yahaya mourns Emir of Funakaye

NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others

NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others

Southwest placement in WAEC performance index worrisome — APC South Africa

Southwest placement in WAEC performance index worrisome — APC South Africa

NDLEA arrests Lagos airport cleaner who leads drug syndicate

NDLEA arrests Lagos airport cleaner who leads drug syndicate

Gunmen kill hotel owner, 2 others in Ebonyi community

Gunmen kill hotel owner, 2 others in Ebonyi community

43-year-old Gombe monarch dies 1-year after ascending the throne

43-year-old Gombe monarch dies 1-year after ascending the throne

INEC says candidates who campaign in churches, mosques risk jail term

INEC says candidates who campaign in churches, mosques risk jail term

Strike: ASUU rejects FG’s new salary structure for lecturers

Strike: ASUU rejects FG’s new salary structure for lecturers

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control