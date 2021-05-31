RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Nnaji's car was double-crossed and he was shot dead from point blank range.

Police comb an area after unknown gunmen kill police personnel in Anambra (NAN)
Unknown gunmen kill police personnel in Anambra Pulse Nigeria

A former judge of the Enugu High Court, Stanley Nnaji, has been assassinated by gunmen in Enugu, as violence and killings escalate in Nigeria's restive southeastern region.

Eyewitnesses say Nnaji was killed on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Enugu while driving in a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

"The deceased was killed beside Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel. He was double-crossed and dragged out of his Mercedes Benz Jeep," says Deji Adesogan, a security expert.

Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt for the gunmen has been launched.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy," a statement from the police reads.

Nnaji hails from Mbu, Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.

Nnaji's murder occurred just hours after Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead by gunmen in Imo state.

