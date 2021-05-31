Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

Eyewitnesses say Nnaji was killed on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Enugu while driving in a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

"The deceased was killed beside Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel. He was double-crossed and dragged out of his Mercedes Benz Jeep," says Deji Adesogan, a security expert.

Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt for the gunmen has been launched.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy," a statement from the police reads.

Nnaji hails from Mbu, Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.