Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car
Nnaji's car was double-crossed and he was shot dead from point blank range.
Eyewitnesses say Nnaji was killed on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Enugu while driving in a black Mercedes Benz SUV.
"The deceased was killed beside Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel. He was double-crossed and dragged out of his Mercedes Benz Jeep," says Deji Adesogan, a security expert.
Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt for the gunmen has been launched.
“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy," a statement from the police reads.
Nnaji hails from Mbu, Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.
Nnaji's murder occurred just hours after Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead by gunmen in Imo state.
