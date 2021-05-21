Gunmen kill emir of Kontagora’s son

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Usman said on May 20 at about 1500 hours, armed men suspected to be bandits went to the Emir of Kontagora farm closed to Lioji village, shot Namaska on his left hand and he was taken to a clinic in Kontagora where he later died.

The police said that the bandits also shot other two men who were with the emir’s son.

The two men, from Magama Local Government Area of the state, are taking treatment at Kontagora General hospital, according to Usman.

The commissioner said that adequate security measures had been taken to fish out the criminals and to prevent recurrence.