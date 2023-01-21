ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander, 2 others in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen shot two persons dead in Mkpuma Akataka Community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi on Friday.

“They came into the community and started shooting. I heard that the hoodlums came on a motorcycle,’’ Nwite said.

The hoodlums also killed Mr Charles Nwankwo, Commander of “Ebubeagu’’ (the Southeast security network) in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi in his house.

Ebonyi Commander of “Ebubeagu’’, Mr Friday Ujor, confirmed the killings.

“I know about the incident but I have not gotten the full details of the killings,’’ he said.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, also confirmed the killing.

“There were shootings, but there is no proof of political motivation as being peddled now.

“I will get back to you after some clarification on that aspect,’’ Anyanwu told NAN.

