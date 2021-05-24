RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill 7 in attack on Plateau community

Gunmen attacked Dong Community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau on Sunday and killed seven persons.

“At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, we received a distress call that gunmen invaded Dong Village and killed seven persons, police spokesman in Plateau, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said in a statement issued on Monday in Jos.

“A combined team of policemen, personnel of Operation Safe Haven, and Vigilance operatives, raced to the scene but the hoodlums had fled into the bush.

“Investigation is ongoing, frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Meanwhile security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence or reprisal,’’ he added.

Ogaba called on members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the criminals to report to security agencies.

He also advised residents of the community to be law-abiding, insisting that the security agencies would do everything to fish out the perpetrators.

