The Plateau State Police Command has announced the murder of four people in Plateau State, with two other people critically injured.

The victims were killed in Nding village of Barkin Ladi local government area of the state during an attack on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, on Monday, December 31, three of the victims died immediately while one the three initially injured later died while receiving treatment.

The statement read, "On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call from SAMSON BITRUS of Gwom Nding Village that on the same date, at about 1800hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

"The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Austin I Agbonlahor, having received the information, immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left the scene of crime.

"On the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the Hospital.

"Out of the three persons that were injured, one of them died while receiving treatment."

The two injured victims are reported to be responding to treatment at the Barkin Ladi General Hospital. Terna urged the public to assist the authorities with information that'll lead to the prompt apprehension of the perpetrators of the attack.

The attack comes just four days after five party goers were also killed by unknown gunmen in Rawuru village of Fan District, also in Barkin Ladi LGA.

They were attacked while returning from a birthday party in Pugu village on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.