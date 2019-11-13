Three Policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a check point between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

Alhaji Abubakar Abba, the Vice Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He added that the bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu General Hospital.

“Two Policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, investigation had commenced as security agents have swung into action while members of the community have been urged to be calm,” he said.

He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Command, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said that a statement would soon be issued on the development.