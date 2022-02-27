RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill 3 Niger villagers in early morning attack

The Niger Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen in Ebbo and Ndagbegi villages of Lavun Local Government Area of the state .

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

Kuryas said that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 5am when the gunmen attacked the village.

According to him, a detachment of police tactical squad and the military have been deployed to the area and have launched a manhunt with a view to tracking down the criminals.

“We appeal to residents to assist security personnel deployed with reliable information that could aid in apprehending the miscreants in their midst."

Gunmen kill 3 Niger villagers in early morning attack

