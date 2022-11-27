RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen have killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a source, the gunmen attacked the two places in the middle of the night on Friday while the deceased were found in the pool of blood on Saturday.

“The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body while the other man’s hand was cut and placed beside him too."

The source, who said that the killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene, added that the way and manner the suspected bandits carried out the attack raised the suspicion of ritual killing.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, said that the police had deposited the remains of the deceased in mortuary of state specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

“We have commenced investigation into the incident, and the criminals will soon be arrested,” the PPRO said.

