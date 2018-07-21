Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kill 2, injure others in Zamfara market attack - Police

In Zamfara Gunmen kill 2, injure others in market attack - Police

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP. Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement he issued to journalists in Gusau on Friday.

  • Published:
Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks play

Masked gunmen (illustration)

(Sundiatapost)

The Police command in Zamfara on Friday confirmed the killing of two persons following an unknown gunmen attack on a market in Karakai village in the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP. Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement he issued to journalists in Gusau on Friday.

Shehu said the incident occurred on Thursday evening at the Karakai market.

“There were sporadic gun shots by unknown gunmen at the market; we recorded the death of two persons while three others were injured.

“During the attack, the police team at the market could not exchange fire with the attackers to avoid further loss of lives and property.

“However, the attackers used the crowd as human shield to escape from the scene.

“Normalcy has been restored with patrol teams keeping vigilance in the affected environs.

“Investigation has commenced with a view to fishing out and arresting the perpetrators of the attack,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways"...bullet

Related Articles

In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap Chinese national
In Zamfara Police confirm killing of district head by unidentified gunmen
Dogara History will be harsh to us if killings continue - Speaker
Buratai Army chief says killings sponsored by forces against Nigeria
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari
Plateau Killings Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolence messages
Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau State
In Zamfara State Fresh attack claims 15 lives
In Zamfara State 7 die in fresh attack

Local

Former Police IG, Ibrahim Coomasie is dead
Ibrahim Coomassie FG condoles with Katsina State Govt. over death of former IGP
Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit working after an accident on Third Mainland Bridge
LASEMA 2 adults confirmed dead in train-commercial bus accident
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Gov. calls for prison reforms
Mr Chile Igbawua, Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC)
Chile Igbawua Public Complaints Commission to establish offices in 774 LGAs