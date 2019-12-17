Abba Yusuf Kassim, Comptroller of Customs in charge of Niger/Kogi Area Command made the disclosure this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna.

Kassim said, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 2200hrs, a team of patrol officers were attacked by armed bandits along Lokoja-Okene road.

He said the attack resulted to the death of two officers, Assistant Superintendent of Customs, S. Ohiremen, and Assistant Superintendent of Customs Two, S.M. Omale.

Kassim added that another officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, H.I. Oladapo, sustained gunshot injury.

“The injured officer was quickly moved to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, for medical attention.

“We are pained by the sad development and share in the grief of losing fellow officers, colleagues, brothers, husbands and fathers.

“We will continue to work with other sister agencies in identifying the armed bandits in connection to the attack on our officers.

“Anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Kassim said.