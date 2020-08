The Police Command in Benue, on Monday confirmed the killing of 13 villagers by unknown gunmen in Edikwu District, Apa Local Government Area (LGA).

DSP Catherine Anene, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said in a statement in Makurdi.

Anene said that the district had overtime experienced incessant crisis over chieftaincy tussle until the state government intervened and peace returned in the community.

She said that the attackers remained unknown while investigation had already commenced into the matter.

"Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs untill May 25, when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

"Peace was restored to the area but on August 10, at about 04:00 hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

"A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress," she said.

A resident of the community who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack on Edikwu community was unprovoked.