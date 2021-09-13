Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Kaduna attack

The armed group attacked the village late on Sunday, September 12, 2021, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The victims were identified as Philbia Ysuaf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson, Sadia Donald, and Goodness Kefas.

Two other residents were injured by the attackers, according to the statement, and are receiving medical treatment.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, described the attack as 'mindless and gruesome' and consoled with families of the victims.

"Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress," Aruwan said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.