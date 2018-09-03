Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 in yet another attack in Plateau

news

Days after at least eight people were killed in two communities in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, gunmen have killed 11 people in another attack in Lo Pamyet Dewi community in Du District of Jos South LGA of the state.

According to a report by Channels Television, the gunmen attacked the community on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Tyopev Mathias, said officers of the force responded to a distress call by residents and have been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks on the community.

The people injured in the attack were taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Plateau troubled by killings

In the previous attack that took place last week, at least eight people were killed and 95 houses burnt when Abonong and Zayit communities in Foron district of Barkin Ladi were attacked on Wednesday, August 29.

Three other people were severely injured while the attackers also stole foodstuff and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The Wednesday attack comes only two months after Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed at least 100 people in several communities in Barkin Ladi between Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

The killings led to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.