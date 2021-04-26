RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap university students in Benue

Authors:

Jude Egbas

There have been a wave of school abductions in Nigeria in recent times.

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom. [naija247news]
Gunmen invaded the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, and abducted an undisclosed number of students, the institution confirmed on Monday, April 26, 2021.

“The university has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies,” a statement signed by the university’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku, reads.

“The university has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place.”

The Benue abduction arrives barely a week after about 20 students were abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna State. Three of the students were murdered days later.

On March 11, 2021 gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna, kidnapping at least 30 students.

There have been a wave of kidnappings targeting school students in the country's northern and central regions in recent times.

Nigeria is battling a spate of killings and unrest across all its six geopolitical regions.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

