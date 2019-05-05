Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Susana Jonathan on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

According to Punch, Mrs. Jonathan was kidnapped in her house around the ATC area of Jalingo at about 2:17 am.

Punch also reports that residents of the area said the gunmen stormed the house and shot fiercely in the air before taking her away to an unknown destination.

However, Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal has confirmed the incident saying the police is yet to get official reports from the family regarding the incident.

He said, “From the intelligence report we have received, the woman is nowhere to be found, but we are yet to receive any official report regarding the incident.

“We want to call on the public not to be afraid of reporting any security threat promptly to security agencies to enable us take proactive measures,”

The kidnap of Mrs Jonathan is coming barely five days after the Deputy Registrar of the Taraba State University Jalingo, Mr. Sanusi Sa’ad, was kidnapped in his house in the university’s quarters