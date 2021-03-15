Gunmen have abducted school pupils and teachers from a primary school in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

"The Kaduna State government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

"According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA," a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, reads.

Aruwan adds that the government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.

The latest abduction of school pupils arrives four days after 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

There have been a wave of kidnappings targeting school pupils and students in the north of Nigeria in recent times.

The incident comes less than a month after 24 students and 12 others were kidnapped from a school in Kagara, Niger State, and 279 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a school in Jangebe, Zamfara State.