RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The State Chairman of CAN confirmed the abduction of the cleric to reporters in Jos, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)
Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

A Catholic priest of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma, has been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Kantoma who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Council area, was abducted at his house in the community by the gunmen on Monday, June 13, 2022, morning.

The State Chairman of CAN, Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the abduction of the cleric to reporters in Jos, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Lubo said, “Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this afternoon. This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is.

A resident of the community, Paul Aware also confirmed the abduction of the Reverend father on Monday.

Joshua said, “When the gunmen arrived in the community early hours of the morning, they moved straight to the house of the Reverend Father.

“Some youths in the area, who were alerted, tried to stop them and even gave them a hot chase into the bush but the gunmen started shooting everywhere and eventually took the Reverend Father away.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Alabo Alfred, said the Command is aware of the incident and had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

“Our men are already working to ensure that the Reverend father regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction,” the PPRO further added.

He called for calm saying the police are on top of the situation.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023: APC may unveil Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

2023: APC may unveil Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

Bakare insists he’s Nigeria’s next president despite his zero votes at APC primaries

Bakare insists he’s Nigeria’s next president despite his zero votes at APC primaries

Plateau Rep member Bagos makes case for anti-graft agencies

Plateau Rep member Bagos makes case for anti-graft agencies

2023: I'll continue from where Jang stopped not Lalong, Gov candidate says

2023: I'll continue from where Jang stopped not Lalong, Gov candidate says

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter