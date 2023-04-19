The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa deputy governor’s driver

Bayo Wahab

Ogoshi was kidnapped days after the former governor of the state, Professor Onje Gye-Wado regained freedom from kidnappers.

Daniel Ogoshi, the driver of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, was kidnapped on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Punch)


Ogoshi was said to have been abducted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from the residence of his friend around 9:30 pm, at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere road Lafia by some gunmen.

According to ThePunch, his phone and car were left behind.

Confirming the incident, a family friend of the victim, who spoke to the newspaper said he received a call around 9pm that his brother had been kidnapped.

The source said before the police arrived at the scene, the kidnappers had fled with the victim.

Also confirming Ogoshi’s abduction, the media officer to the deputy governor, Chris Ehima, said he was informed about the incident but did not have adequate information on what had transpired, ThePunch reports.

Ehima, however, expressed confidence that the state government would do everything possible to secure the release of the driver.

The incident has also been confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

According to Nansel, the police were on top of the matter.

Ogoshi was kidnapped days after the former governor of the state, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, regained freedom from kidnappers.

Gye-Wado, who served as Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003, was released after spending four days with his captors.



