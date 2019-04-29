Barely a week after two Chinese construction workers were kidnapped in Ebonyi state, two expatriates and a Nigerian have reportedly been kidnapped from an oil rig in Delta state.

The gunmen raided the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources rig in Ogbele on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and kidnapped a Nigerian, a Briton and Canadian citizen.

According to Major Ibrahim Abubakar, a spokesman for the area’s military operations in Delta, a track down rescue team has been dispatched as nearby roads where civilians had been attacked in recent weeks and surrounding swamps were being searched to rescue the victims.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, two Chinese nationals, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu, working for Ongyi Construction Company were kidnapped in Ebonyi State.

The two men were reportedly working on a road project in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state when they were kidnapped by a group of masked men.

Also, a week ago, a group of gunmen invaded Kajuru Castle, a tourist center in Kaduna, where they kidnapped three Nigerians and killed a British aid worker, Ms Faye Mooney.