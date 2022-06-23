Gunmen kidnap Ebonyi traditional ruler in his palace

“Yes, we are aware of the abduction of the traditional ruler. It happened in Isu, Onicha. The fact now is that we have yet to get the full details,” the police added.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, said that Ogbu, who is Ezentum II of the community, was kidnapped, alongside his gateman, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“He was kidnapped in his palace. The kidnappers came with motorcycles in their numbers and ordered the gateman to call the chief out.

“As chief was coming out, the kidnappers collected his Hyundai SUV car key and immediately forced him into the car and drove away.