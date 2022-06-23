RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap Ebonyi traditional ruler in his palace

Chief Ambrose Ogbu, the traditional ruler of Isu Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi, has been kidnapped in his palace by suspected gunmen, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Spokesman of the Police Command in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, told NAN on Thursday in Abakaliki that the police was aware of the incident.

“Yes, we are aware of the abduction of the traditional ruler. It happened in Isu, Onicha. The fact now is that we have yet to get the full details,” the police added.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, said that Ogbu, who is Ezentum II of the community, was kidnapped, alongside his gateman, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“He was kidnapped in his palace. The kidnappers came with motorcycles in their numbers and ordered the gateman to call the chief out.

“As chief was coming out, the kidnappers collected his Hyundai SUV car key and immediately forced him into the car and drove away.

“Right now, no contact has been established with the family. We pray he returns back alive,” the source said.

