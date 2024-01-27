Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Saturday by Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Abia Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka.

The PPRO said that at about 9.30 pm Saturday, the Abia Police Command received information stating that the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) of ABSU, Prof. Godwin Emezue, was kidnapped at about 7 pm.

She said the DVC was kidnapped in the presence of while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South LGA, Abia State.

“During the incident, the hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with the victim.

“The Abia State Police Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unravelling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors”, Chinaka said.

The PPRO urged the cooperation of the public, through the provision of information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and in enhancing security in the state.