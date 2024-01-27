ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO urged the cooperation of the public, through the provision of information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and in enhancing security in the state.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of Abia State University, Prof. Godwin Emezue [The Punch]
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of Abia State University, Prof. Godwin Emezue [The Punch]

Recommended articles

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Saturday by Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Abia Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka.

The PPRO said that at about 9.30 pm Saturday, the Abia Police Command received information stating that the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) of ABSU, Prof. Godwin Emezue, was kidnapped at about 7 pm.

She said the DVC was kidnapped in the presence of while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South LGA, Abia State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the incident, the hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with the victim.

“The Abia State Police Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unravelling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors”, Chinaka said.

The PPRO urged the cooperation of the public, through the provision of information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and in enhancing security in the state.

She further called on Abia residents to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities while maintaining vigilance and security consciousness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message