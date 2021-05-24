RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap 15 persons in Niger State, residents protest

Residents also said gunmen kidnapped four persons in the community last Thursday; and these gunmen are demanding N10 million in ransom.

Niger State community protest kidnappings on Abuja-Kaduna expressway (TheCable)
Niger State community protest kidnappings on Abuja-Kaduna expressway (TheCable)

Unknown gunmen invaded the Gauraka community in Tafa local government area of Niger State, in the wee hours of Monday, May 24, 2021 and abducted more than 15 persons.

TheCable quotes a member of the community who identified himself as Hassan Hassan, as saying that the gunmen invaded the community around 1:17am and abducted over 15 persons.

“At exactly 1:17am in the morning, I heard a gunshot. I had to quickly close my windows because they were opened. I told my people at home to be calm,” Hassan said.

“I went to my toilet to see what was happening. I saw that the gunmen were taking my neighbour with his two children. One is 10 years old and the second is 8 years old.

“They operated till around 1:51am. Around 2:15am, the army came to our rescue. Some of us came out to see those who were kidnapped.

"We discovered that they have kidnapped about 15 persons and cut the two hands and ear of one woman who was carrying a baby," he added.

Community members also said this isn't the first time their neighbours have been kidnapped.

As a consequence, members of the Gauraka community in Tafa LGA, have hit the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in protest and have closed sections of the busy road to traffic.

Nigeria has been battling a spate of abductions and rising insecurity that has also hit secondary and tertiary schools, since 2020.

