Gunmen invade palace; kill 6, raze houses in Kogi community

Dabban had assured the people that the command, under his watch, would put every necessary machinery in motion to put an end to the frequent communal clashes in the area.

The Commissioner of police also assured that necessary measures would be taken to forestall resurgence of the clashes in the Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers had gone straight to the palace of a traditional ruler, Chief Anyebe Salifu, whose stool was classified as third class only a fortnight ago.

According to a witness, Yakubu Salifu, who is also son of the traditional ruler, the assailants invaded the community at about 7:30 a.m. when most of the youth in the community had gone to the farm, and headed straight to the palace of the traditional ruler.

They (assailants) were said to to have set the palace ablaze and in the process shot and killed three persons, including one Madam Achebe Alih, popularly known as Mama Teacher.

The witness hinted that the incident had nothing to do with herdsmen, saying it must have stemmed from a clash between Bagana and Patani communities over the ownership of a piece of land.

The killing and arson perpetrated by the assailants, according to sources, made the villagers to run into the bush for safety.

Members of the community were said to be returning home and gradually settling down from a quasi exile, having escaped and relocated to other communities after similar hostilities earlier.

A reliable source said the attackers who were possibly linked to a clan opposed the ascendancy of the traditional ruler and had planned to disrupt his coronation.

The plan was, however, leaked to Chief Salifu, forcing him to suspend the ceremony, but the attackers went ahead to attack the palace.

They were alleged to have completely burnt down his palace, car and other properties belonging him, notable political leaders and traditional rulers as well as close family members.

This reportedly led to reprisals, more killings and arson.

The Omala Council chairman, Ibrahim Aboh, also appealed to the community, particularly the youth of Bagana, to remain calm and urged them to resist the temptation to embark on a reprisal.