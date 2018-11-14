Gunmen invade Osogbo motor park, shoot uncontrollably

news

Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, was thrown into a state of panic when gunmen invaded the Old Garage area and shot sporadically into the air.

The incident, which lasted for about thirty minutes, occurred at around 9:30 am on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 as business activities were picking up.

According to a report by ThePunch, no life was lost but many sustained injuries while fleeing from the area.

The identities of the gunmen remain unknown but sources in the area revealed that the incident might have occured as a result of a fight between policemen and some drivers in 'Lagos park' located in the area.