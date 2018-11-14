Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen invade Osogbo motor park, shoot uncontrollably

Gunmen invade Osogbo motor park, shoot uncontrollably

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Wednesday as business activities were picking up.

  • Published:
Cultists take over Lagos, how Small Jaypron died play Illustration picture (PM NEWS Nigeria)

Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, was thrown into a state of panic when gunmen invaded the Old Garage area and shot sporadically into the air.

The incident, which lasted for about thirty minutes, occurred at around 9:30 am on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 as business activities were picking up.

According to a report by ThePunch, no life was lost but many sustained injuries while fleeing from the area.

The identities of the gunmen remain unknown but sources in the area revealed that the incident might have occured as a result of a fight between policemen and some drivers in 'Lagos park' located in the area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Fake news on Facebook is killing people – Plateau police spokesman
Gunmen kill father, abduct daughter in Katsina
Timeline of Major-General Alkali's disappearance, death and recovery in Jos
Gunmen demand N4m ransom on kidnapped Seaman in Delta
Senator Abaribe calls for investigation into alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
Nigerian Army recovers corpse of missing Major-General Alkali in Jos

Local

Hijab: Lagos students wearing covering is big deal
Female students in Lagos can now wear Hijab, here's why it's such a big deal
NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working
NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working
Faulty mics force Reps to adjourn for third time in one week
Faulty microphones force Reps to adjourn for third time in one week
Nnamdi Kanu: Court demands N100m each from Abaribe, 2 others
Court orders Abaribe to pay N100m for bailing runaway Nnamdi Kanu from jail
X
Advertisement