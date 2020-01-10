Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, invaded Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

During the attack, four seminarians of the Catholic school were abducted.

The Registrar of the Seminary, Rev. Joel Usman, has confirmed the incident to journalists.

“Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits on January 8, 2020, between 10.30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“After the headcount of the students with security agents, four Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release," Vanguard quoted Usman as saying.

DSP Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman of Kaduna Police Command, said the gunmen made their way into the school through a porous point, after which they started shooting sporadically.

According to Sabo, it was in the process of shooting that they abducted four students from their hostels.

The police spokesman however said the timely response of police personnel to the school prevented the gunmen from taking away more students, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with the view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.