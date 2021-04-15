Gunmen disguised as mourners to shoot 3 policemen to death in Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of its three operatives by gunmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.
Odah said that the assailants, who pretended to be holding a burial rite, drove round the area in a tricycle before opening fire on the policemen.
“Right now, investigation is ongoing and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to book,” she said.
She appealed to the public to support the fight against crime by providing useful information to the police and other security agencies in the state.
