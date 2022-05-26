Gunmen burn motorcycle, tricycle in Nsukka

According to him, they beat up the passengers in the motorcycle and tricycle, before setting them ablaze.

“After setting tricycle and motorcycle ablaze, they waited for about 10 minutes before they zoomed off, shooting in the air, ” he said.

NAN gathered that many shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets schools both private and public, did not open on Thursday because the news of the incident had spread within Nsukka town and environs.

When contacted Mr Charles lkema the Acting Chairman of Nsukka Building Material Market confirmed the incident.

Ikema said he rushed to the market and ordered its closure following the early morning incident.

“I did not witness the burning of motorcycle and tricycle by people suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order but l saw the tricycle and motorcycle set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“I ordered the closure of the market to ensure security of lives and property,”he said.

However, when contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said the State Police Command had not received official report of the incident.