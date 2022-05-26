RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen burn motorcycle, tricycle in Nsukka

Some gunmen suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday burnt a motorcycle and a tricycle oi Umakashi Road by Nsukka Building Material Market.

Gunmen (TheNation)
Gunmen (TheNation)

A witness who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Thursday that the incident happened around 6. 00 a.m on Thursday when some gunmen on motorcycles with face mask, stopped the cycles.

According to him, they beat up the passengers in the motorcycle and tricycle, before setting them ablaze.

“After setting tricycle and motorcycle ablaze, they waited for about 10 minutes before they zoomed off, shooting in the air, ” he said.

NAN gathered that many shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets schools both private and public, did not open on Thursday because the news of the incident had spread within Nsukka town and environs.

When contacted Mr Charles lkema the Acting Chairman of Nsukka Building Material Market confirmed the incident.

Ikema said he rushed to the market and ordered its closure following the early morning incident.

“I did not witness the burning of motorcycle and tricycle by people suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order but l saw the tricycle and motorcycle set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“I ordered the closure of the market to ensure security of lives and property,”he said.

However, when contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said the State Police Command had not received official report of the incident.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had earlier cancelled the fixed Thursday sit-at-home order in South East, due to shifting of Nnamdi Kanu’s court case from May 26 to June 28 by the court.

