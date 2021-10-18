RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspected gunmen attack police station, kill 1 officer in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected gunmen have attacked a police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and shot a police sergeant.

Suspected gunmen attack police station, kill 1 officer in Ebonyi. (Vanguard)
The Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, ASP Levi Philips, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki that the station was attacked in the early hours on Monday.

Philips added that the suspects also burnt two vehicles packed in the station, including a patrol van.

“The police officer, a Sergeant, who sustain injury, was later confirmed dead this morning.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state, Mr Aliyu Garba, has visited the scene of the incident and the area is now quiet,” he explained.

Also speaking, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the suspects stormed the station early hour on Monday and started shooting sporadically.

