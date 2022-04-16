RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra

Assailants attacked a police checkpoint in Isuofia, on the Ekwulobia Igboukwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday.

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra. [Premium Times]
Isuofia is home to the state governor, Mr Charles Soludo.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said on Friday that three personnel on duty sustained gunshot injuries, but no death was recorded.

“The Mobile Police personnel posted to the point gallantry repelled the attack, unfortunately three of them sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums.

“Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the Command, calm has since returned to the area,’’ he said.

Ikenga said police were still hunting for the assailants.

