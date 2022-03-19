Gunmen attack Ohaneze President's house with explosives

The incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, March 19, 2022, as the attackers stormed the Igbo leader's home in vehicles, and pelted his compound with improvised explosive devices.

According to several reports, Obiozor was not at home when the gunmen arrived the compound.

However, a source, who confirmed the incident to Punch said, “The country home of Prof George Obiozor was burnt. The CCTV cameras captured the attack. Thank God Prof was not at home when they came.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Igbo leader hasn't made any statement regarding the attack, but a leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who chose to be anonymous said he had got in touch with Obiozor to commiserate with him on the developments.