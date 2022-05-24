Gunmen attack Kwara APC House of Reps aspirant

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole, however, escaped by the whisker, having discovered that the vehicle in which the assailants were, was trailing them.

Bankole said he, along with his entourage, were able to manoeuvre their way to escape the onslaught.

The aspirant said he suspected it could be the handiwork of his political opponents because of his soaring popularity, adding that such politics belonged to the past.

He called on security agencies to redouble their efforts at securing lives, especially in this period of electioneering.

The aspirant said that he would not rest on his oars until victory was achieved in the coming primaries of the party for the House of Reps.

He called on political opponents to sheath their sword and allow free contest of idea without bloodshed.

NAN reports that Bankole is seeking to represent Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara.