Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

According to reports, part of the area command office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Ovye Aya confirmed the incident in a statement sighted by reporters on Friday, June 24.

Aya said consequent upon the attacks at Okehi Area Command in the early hours of Friday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said the Commissioner of Police has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, and State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

“A Police Inspector died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced to the scene of incident, and the attackers fled,” he added.

Aya assured that the command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the state a safe and secure place for all and sundry.

He said the Commissioner of Police has further tasked his Deputy in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident.