Gunmen attack Kogi patrol team, kill 2 police officers

Ovye-Aya said the attack on the police patrol team occurred on the Agbaja road, Lokoja where the hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team after they arrived for their routine patrol.

“Today, Dec 21, our Command received the unfortunate report and wicked attack on our patrol team on the Agbaja road, Lokoja in the attention by some hoodlums.

“The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol on the said road.

“Unfortunately and sadly, the command lost two of its personnel.

“The gunmen, however, fled before a re-enforcement team arrived at the scene of the ugly incident,” he said.

Ovye-Aya said that State Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Yusuf, has deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area to trail the hoodlums in order to apprehend and bring them to book.

According to him, the CP has further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence an investigation into the ugly incident.