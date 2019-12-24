Ex President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, confirmed an attack on his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa by some gunmen.

The gunmen, according to The Nation, came through a riverside checkpoint near the former president's residence, on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers manning the area.

Upon being attacked, the soldiers retaliated as they reportedly opened fire on the gunmen.

During the gun battle, three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

Confirming the incident, the former president, in a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, said the gunmen were forced to beat a retreat as they couldn't stand the firepower of the military.

An Ogbia youth leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, however, described the attack on Jonathan’s house as disturbing.

He stated that the soldiers, whose checkpoint was located at the waterside, quelled the attack but unfortunately one of them died in the process.