Gunmen attack 2 Police Divisions, kill 1 officer Akwa Ibom

He, however, said that one policeman, Constable Edogi Bassey was killed during the attack.

“At about 6.30 a.m. today (Wednesday), armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage.

“Unfortunately, a dedicated officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.

“This unacceptable worrisome trend is being addressed by the Police hierarchy and requires the collaboration of all,’’ Macdon said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, was going round police formations and divisions as part of efforts to ensure safety of the personnel.