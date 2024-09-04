Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities, kill 7, several others injured

Retired Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos. Gakji is also the Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit.

"Yesterday, we had two separate attacks – one in Kwatas and the other in Daffo, all in Bokkos.

"So, far seven people have been confirmed killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

