Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities, kill 7, several others injured

News Agency Of Nigeria

Normalcy has returned to the area, but the State security is still on the trail of those behind this dastardly act.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos. Gakji is also the Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit.

"Yesterday, we had two separate attacks – one in Kwatas and the other in Daffo, all in Bokkos.

"So, far seven people have been confirmed killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"At the moment, normalcy has returned to the areas, but we are still on the trail of those behind this dastardly act and we will not allow them to get away with it,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

