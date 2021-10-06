RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen allegedly abduct minor, 3 others in Ekiti, police say only 2 were abducted

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen allegedly abducted a minor and three other persons in the wee hours of Wednesday at Ilasa-Ekiti, Ekiti-East Local Government Area.

Gunmen allegedly abduct minor, 3 others in Ekiti, police say only 2 were abducted. (Vanguard)

The police said, however, that only two persons were abducted.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen stormed the community at about 1.30 a.m. and ransacked entire households.

According to the source, a minor and three farmers were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

The source confirmed that the gunmen started shooting in different directions as they ransacked each household.

“The shooting became intense and some of the villagers had to rush out of their homes and scampered into the bush.

“It was in the process of ransacking the households that a child and three farmers were abducted,’’ source said.

Contrary to the eyewitness account, ASP Sunday Abutu, police spokesman in Ekiti State said that only two persons were abducted.

He said police already rescued one of the captives and arrested a suspect in connection with the raid.

“Our men are on the trail of the kidnappers for the rescue of the only person in their custody,’’ he stressed.

Abutu assured that the police would do everything possible to get the second victim rescued and arrested culprits would be made to face justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

