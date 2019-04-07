According to NAN, DSP Bala Elkana, the State Police Command’s spokesman, confirmed the report in a statement on Sunday April 7, 2019.

Bala said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, had charged the Anti Kidnapping Unit to ensure Musibau and the other six persons abducted by the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers are rescued.

”Those abducted include: Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha.

”Others are: Lasisi Muka and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep.

”The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday.

He assured the family of the victims that the command would be leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt,” Elkana said.

ALSO READ: In Lagos, another police officer shoots resident over bad N100 change

Patrols and surveillance along the Itoikin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the state had been intensified.