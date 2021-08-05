The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.
Gunmen abduct Zamfara Assembly Speaker’s parents, 4 others
The Zamfara Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of the father and step mother of Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.
Recommended articles
Shehu said: “The unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and kidnapped the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons.
“The command has deployed a squad of security personnel to rescue the abducted persons.”
Meanwhile, the Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Malam Mustapha Jafaru-Kaura, has said the assembly would react officially to the development.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng