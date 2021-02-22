The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Ayuwo, a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and Communications Studies, was kidnapped on Sunday night on Andoni-Ogoni Road, Rivers.

The victim was said to have been returning from a meeting with members of his local language Bible translation committee when he was attacked.

Ayuwo, whose wife is the Bursar of UNIPORT, also serves as a member of the Governing Council of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

NAN gathered the three journalists, who had covered the committee’s meeting, were also attacked while returning from the event in separate incidents.

The journalists had their phones, video camera and other valuables forcefully taken from them by the hoodlums.

Spokesman for UNIPORT, Mr Samuel Kpenu, who confirmed the abduction said no contact had been established with the suspected kidnappers.

“However, the university is on top of the game, and has already contacted and sympathised with the family and promised to stand by them,” he said.

In a related development, suspected gunmen also on Sunday kidnapped a first class traditional ruler, King Aaron Ikuru of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

An eyewitness said the traditional ruler was forcefully taken away from his palace by the gunmen.

Confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command was aware of the incidents.

He said: “The command has received the report of the abductions but we have yet to get the full details of the events.”

Omoni promised to release a statement when the command got details of the abductions.