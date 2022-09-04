RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen abduct scores of travellers in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday abducted scores of travellers on on Benin-Owo Expressway in Ifon , the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the sources at the town who disclosed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, said the victims were traveling in a coastal bus from Benin to Ondo State where they went for burial ceremony.

“But on getting to Ifon area, the hoodlums ambushed and whisked all the occupants of the vehicle into the bush.

“All the occupants of the vehicle were kidnapped since yesterday (Saturday) and nobody has heard anything about them since then,” a relation of one of the victims said.

While confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ondo State Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said she could not ascertain the number of the victims.

According to PPRO, men of the command and other security agencies in the state had begun search for the victims in the forest.

Our men and other security agencies are already in the forest to rescue the victims unhurt while investigation into the incident has commenced,” Odunlami said.

