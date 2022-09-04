Gunmen abduct scores of travellers in Ondo State

One of the sources at the town who disclosed the incident to newsmen on Sunday, said the victims were traveling in a coastal bus from Benin to Ondo State where they went for burial ceremony.

“But on getting to Ifon area, the hoodlums ambushed and whisked all the occupants of the vehicle into the bush.

“All the occupants of the vehicle were kidnapped since yesterday (Saturday) and nobody has heard anything about them since then,” a relation of one of the victims said.

While confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ondo State Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said she could not ascertain the number of the victims.

According to PPRO, men of the command and other security agencies in the state had begun search for the victims in the forest.