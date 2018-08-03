Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen abduct Islamic preacher in Kaduna, says Police

In Kaduna Gunmen abduct Islamic preacher, says Police

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gunmen play

Gunmen

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Friday, confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, an Islamic preacher known as ‘Al-Garkawy had been abducted by gunmen while working in his farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

Aliyu said that the preacher was abducted on Thursday along with two other persons, believed to be either his sons or students.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to categorically state that, on 02/8/2018 at about 1340 hours, a distress call was received that one Malam Ahmad Garko, popularly known as ‘Al-Garkawy’ went to his farm in Maguzawa village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“He was unfortunately intercepted by unknown Armed Men on Motor bikes alongside two others.

“On receipt of the call, teams of policemen immediately mobilised to the area but the hoodlums escaped with the victims.

Aliyu said, “Tactical Units have been deployed; two persons were so far arrested in connection with the incident and rescue mission remains the utmost priority.“

He said investigation had commenced in effort to rescue the preacher and the two other victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
3 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attack
Melaye Senator fails to appear in court, lawyer claims he's missing
Melaye Senator has been kidnapped by gunmen, Murray-Bruce raises alarm
In Delta Catholic priest kidnapped for the 2nd time in 10 months
In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap Chinese national
Boko Haram Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing in another attack in Yobe
In Ekiti State Gunmen kidnap petrol station manager, wife, demand N20m ransom
Pulse Opinion Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment
In Benue State 7 killed, 6 injured in Kwande LGA – Chairman
In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children

Local

Kogi Court restrains new Ejeh Ofu from occupying seat
In Kogi Court restrains new monarch from occupying seat
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Fashola Power generation rises to 7,000 mega watts — Minister
Ekweremadu denies falling ill during EFCC interrogation
Ekweremadu Senator says EFCC interrogation did not make him suffer high blood pressure
Soyinka blames Buhari for killings in Nigeria.
Soyinka Nobel Laureate blames Buhari for killings in Nigeria